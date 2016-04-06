Mud Hens ready for opening day

Baseball has officially returned to downtown Toledo!

The Mud Hens held its first team work out on Tuesday afternoon inside Fifth Third Field, two days ahead of the 2016 season opener.

FULL 2016 OPENING DAY SCHEDULE

The team’s new manager Lloyd McClendon, who spent the last two seasons as the Manager of the Seattle Mariners in the big leagues, joins a very veteran-heavy ball club.



“We’re very talented,” said McClendon. “We haven’t spent a lot of time together in spring training, so we need to spend some time to mesh a little bit and become a club. April is very important for us. I’ve always said, you don’t win championships in April, but you can certainly lose them. This is a very important month for us to come together very quickly.”



McClendon has spent most of his career around Major League Baseball. But he says his priorities don’t change when managing in Triple-A.



“It’s no different,” said McClendon. “Your job as a manager is make sure your players are prepared to play on a daily basis, and that’s what we’ll go about doing.”



McClendon and the Mud Hens open their season on Thursday evening at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4 o’clock.

