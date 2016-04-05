Caught on Camera: Storage units broken into, damaged

Multiple Storage units have been broken into and damaged, and it's all caught on camera.

It happened at a facility on Tractor Road near Laskey early Friday morning. Thieves didn't just hit one or two units, police say 13 doors were pried open.

Authorities are still working to determine an estimated loss, but they say tools and classic car parts are just some of the missing items.

"I think it was a multiple person instance, I mean to get away with taking as much as they did," said Eric Salmon, renter of the units.

Nothing was taken from his unit, he thanks an audible alarm for that. Salmon says says he still feels frustrated.

"You work, you pay for stuff with your own hard earned money and then you have people come in and just take it and don't do anything but rob people. Yeah it's pretty frustrating," said Salmon.

Police are hoping surveillance video will help them find the person or people responsible.

"Somebody knows who this guy is. It is a pretty good picture of him even though it was taken in the dark," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

If you have any information about the crime call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

