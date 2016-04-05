Caught on Camera: Storage units broken into, damaged - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Caught on Camera: Storage units broken into, damaged

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Multiple Storage units have been broken into and damaged, and it's all caught on camera. 

It happened at a facility on Tractor Road near Laskey early Friday morning. Thieves didn't just hit one or two units, police say 13 doors were pried open. 

Authorities are still working to determine an estimated loss, but they say tools and classic car parts are just some of the missing items. 

"I think it was a multiple person instance, I mean to get away with taking as much as they did," said Eric Salmon, renter of the units. 

Nothing was taken from his unit, he thanks an audible alarm for that. Salmon says says he still feels frustrated. 

"You work, you pay for stuff with your own hard earned money and then you have people come in and just take it and don't do anything but rob people. Yeah it's pretty frustrating," said Salmon. 

Police are hoping surveillance video will help them find the person or people responsible. 

"Somebody knows who this guy is. It is a pretty good picture of him even though it was taken in the dark," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

If you have any information about the crime call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly