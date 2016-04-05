Toledo to rethink security at water treatments plants - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo to rethink security at water treatments plants

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo City Council members are working to make sure citizens' water is safe from both toxins and terrorists. 

During a special meeting Tuesday, council members approved a contract extension for security at water treatment buildings for just 60 days. 

Tom Waniewski, city council, says members will be checking to see if there's anything they should be adding to the city's security level.

"Just to make sure that, that everything is safeguarded. That's really the intent. Take some precautionary moves, be proactive on providing security on one of the city's biggest assets," said Waniewski. 

Waniewski says it currently costs about $50,000 a month to protect city water.

