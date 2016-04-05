DART program adds new Officer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

DART program adds new Officer

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

A new officer is joining the team responsible for fighting drug addiction here in Lucas County. 

When the Drug Abuse Response Team (DART) program first began, there were only two officers, now after adding this officer from Mercy, there are fifteen.

"After explaining the program, and figuring out how it fit into our mission, and what we do for the community, it was an absolutely perfect fit, and we really wanted to be involved with this,” said Peter Demore.

The DART program is unique, in that officers who respond to drug overdoses, work to get the person some help. It's all in an effort to curb the serious drug problem facing Lucas County.

Sheriff John Tharp tells WTOL that adding an officer from the hospital, can only benefit the program.

“The relationship that we have with the officers here at St. Vincent Mercy, it's been strong, and so they're here when people come in for overdoses, and they can call us as well,” said Tharp.

The DART program has worked with nearly 1,400 people so far, and with it growing, they anticipate that number will rise.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly