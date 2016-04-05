DART program adds new Officer

A new officer is joining the team responsible for fighting drug addiction here in Lucas County.

When the Drug Abuse Response Team (DART) program first began, there were only two officers, now after adding this officer from Mercy, there are fifteen.



"After explaining the program, and figuring out how it fit into our mission, and what we do for the community, it was an absolutely perfect fit, and we really wanted to be involved with this,” said Peter Demore.



The DART program is unique, in that officers who respond to drug overdoses, work to get the person some help. It's all in an effort to curb the serious drug problem facing Lucas County.

Sheriff John Tharp tells WTOL that adding an officer from the hospital, can only benefit the program.



“The relationship that we have with the officers here at St. Vincent Mercy, it's been strong, and so they're here when people come in for overdoses, and they can call us as well,” said Tharp.



The DART program has worked with nearly 1,400 people so far, and with it growing, they anticipate that number will rise.

