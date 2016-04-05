Businesses prepare of big numbers at Mud Hens' opener - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Businesses prepare of big numbers at Mud Hens' opener

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

With only days left until the Toledo Mud Hens kick off the 2016 season, local restaurants are preparing for an opening day that could see record numbers.

Every year Hens fans flock downtown for Toledo's unofficial holiday. Now, with the addition of Hensville, surrounding businesses prepare for a spike in customers not just Thursday, but all season long.

“They're projecting an extra 250,000 people this summer and that is nothing but great,” said Ed Knight, Homeslice.

The Mud Hens’ opener is no stranger to poor weather, and with all those people, covered space is at a premium. Homeslice hopes to be prepared with the addition of their brand new patio deck.

"In past years we've had tents downstairs, but now with the addition of this deck, we have it fenced in, we have heaters, it's just a good time,” said Knight. 

But not only do you need to keep your customers dry, you need to make sure they're not dry, you know?

"We definitely make sure we have staff. We bring in volunteers. We bring in other staff to make sure we can take care of the guests that are coming to Downtown Toledo. Its business as usual just with 10 times more people! It’s really a lot of fun being in Downtown Toledo right now,” said KC St. John, Ye Olde Durty Bird.  

And If you are listening to our first alert weather team, Thursday could be a little rough. But this is nothing new for our early April openers. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly