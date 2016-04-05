Businesses prepare of big numbers at Mud Hens' opener

With only days left until the Toledo Mud Hens kick off the 2016 season, local restaurants are preparing for an opening day that could see record numbers.

Every year Hens fans flock downtown for Toledo's unofficial holiday. Now, with the addition of Hensville, surrounding businesses prepare for a spike in customers not just Thursday, but all season long.

“They're projecting an extra 250,000 people this summer and that is nothing but great,” said Ed Knight, Homeslice.

The Mud Hens’ opener is no stranger to poor weather, and with all those people, covered space is at a premium. Homeslice hopes to be prepared with the addition of their brand new patio deck.

"In past years we've had tents downstairs, but now with the addition of this deck, we have it fenced in, we have heaters, it's just a good time,” said Knight.

But not only do you need to keep your customers dry, you need to make sure they're not dry, you know?

"We definitely make sure we have staff. We bring in volunteers. We bring in other staff to make sure we can take care of the guests that are coming to Downtown Toledo. Its business as usual just with 10 times more people! It’s really a lot of fun being in Downtown Toledo right now,” said KC St. John, Ye Olde Durty Bird.

And If you are listening to our first alert weather team, Thursday could be a little rough. But this is nothing new for our early April openers.

