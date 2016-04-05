Construction underway at Toledo Zoo's new Aerial Adventure - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Construction underway at Toledo Zoo's new Aerial Adventure

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Visitors of the Toledo Zoo will soon get the chance to take in a bird’s eye view of Africa.

It’s called the Aerial Adventure, and construction is underway.

If you’ve driven down the Anthony Wayne Trail recently, you’ve probably seen large wooden beams being put up over at the zoo.  

“Three of the components are 30 feet tall. The highest exhibit, the zip tower, is 80 feet,” said Rick Payeff, Toledo Zoo director of facilities. 

Along with the zip tower there's a 250 foot sky bridge that will overlook the animals, and folks will be able to challenge themselves mentally and physically with a series of obstacles, including rope bridges, swinging log crossings, horizontal climbing walls and much more. 

“This will give them an African experience and also a great challenge to experience and get up and really push themselves to be physical and be fit and enjoy a new perspective of the animals from 30 feet above,” said Payeff.  

Mercy Health is a sponsor of the $1 million project, which also includes a new bride deck that will allow zoo goers to feed giraffes. 

“What we're trying to do is make these memories long lasting for our guests. To be able to come out on this deck and feed a giraffe is something very few get to participate,” said Chris Martin, assistant director of park operations. 

To zip line visitors will have to sign a waiver. The cost is between $50 and $60.

The zoo is also looking to hire staff for the new exhibit. A job fair will be held Thursday.

The zoo is hoping to have everything open by the end of May.   

