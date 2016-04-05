Toledo City Council urges citizens to step up and join the fight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo City Council urges citizens to step up and join the fight against crime

By Jerry Anderson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

All Toledoans need to step up and join the fight against crime in our community, according to several members of Toledo City Council. 

Councilman Larry Sykes was joined by Councilwoman Yvonne Harper and Council President Steve Steel for the appeal, made at Toledo's Government Center. 

"We, as a community, need to be more vigilant and aware of our surroundings and what's going on in our communities, and start reporting it," said Sykes. 

The appeal goes out a week after a north Toledo woman, Carol Deshetler, was critically beaten in her home. No one has been charged with that crime. Sykes says citizens can "take a bite out of crime by simply watching and reporting unusual or suspicious activity and things that we witness to our Toledo Police Department." 

Councilwoman Harper urged Toledoans to use the Engage Toledo phone line to report any suspicious activity they witness. That number is 419-936-2020. 

Sykes was asked about people who might be worried about retaliation if they report possible crimes. He said "yeah, you need to be jumping up and down and call because once a criminal commits a criminal act, they get stronger the longer they go without being arrested or confronted." 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly