Toledo City Council urges citizens to step up and join the fight against crime

All Toledoans need to step up and join the fight against crime in our community, according to several members of Toledo City Council.

Councilman Larry Sykes was joined by Councilwoman Yvonne Harper and Council President Steve Steel for the appeal, made at Toledo's Government Center.

"We, as a community, need to be more vigilant and aware of our surroundings and what's going on in our communities, and start reporting it," said Sykes.

The appeal goes out a week after a north Toledo woman, Carol Deshetler, was critically beaten in her home. No one has been charged with that crime. Sykes says citizens can "take a bite out of crime by simply watching and reporting unusual or suspicious activity and things that we witness to our Toledo Police Department."

Councilwoman Harper urged Toledoans to use the Engage Toledo phone line to report any suspicious activity they witness. That number is 419-936-2020.

Sykes was asked about people who might be worried about retaliation if they report possible crimes. He said "yeah, you need to be jumping up and down and call because once a criminal commits a criminal act, they get stronger the longer they go without being arrested or confronted."

