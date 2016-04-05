Construction underway to restore dome at Lucas Co. Courthouse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Construction underway to restore dome at Lucas Co. Courthouse

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Construction is underway at the Lucas County Courthouse downtown. 

Commissioners approved nearly $750,000 to restore the dome at the top of the 120-year-old building. 

"When it rains, it leaks,” said Judge Dean Mandros.

Mandros says the Lucas County Courthouse desperately needs work.

“I've had the ceiling tiles in my judicial chambers fall in because they were water logged,” said Mandros.

The main source of the problems county commissioners say is with the iconic dome at the top.

Commissioners are spending nearly $800,000 on restoring the dome, which includes repairing the inside and the sandstone exterior. The money is coming from the county’s capital reserve fund. 

"When you have leaks, everybody knows what it's like to repair a roof.  If you don't repair a roof from water leaks, you're going to have destruction that you really can't fix,” said Carol Contrada. 

Commissioners say they plan to address the heating and cooling systems and drafty windows, but that will happen down the road. 

"We think that it's vital that we preserve the assets we have.  We cannot let this fall into disrepair,” said Contrada. 

Judge Mandros says they want to improve this building and make it last another hundred years.

