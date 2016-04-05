Suspect in multiple aggravated Toledo robberies arrested

The suspect in a number of aggravated robberies in Toledo was arrested Tuesday.

Toledo police picked up Darian Highsmith in west Toledo just after 3 p.m., hours after the story aired on WTOL 11 about his most recent alleged crimes.

Highsmith will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.