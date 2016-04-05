The Electoral College: How it works

While each person's vote counts, the U.S. Electoral College is the institution that elects the President and Vice President every four years.

Each state receives a certain number of electors in the Electoral College, which amounts to the number of members of the House of Representatives plus two Senators. For example, Ohio has 18, and larger states have more electors than smaller states.



But what does this mean for the 2016 election? The University of Virginia Center for Politics says the Electoral College is the only thing that matters in the race to the White House.



"U.S. election procedures for the president are kind of weird. The constitution requires that there be an electoral college," said University of Toledo Political Science Chair Sam Nelson. "After everybody votes in November, they've selected the electorals to the Electoral College, then that group actually meets later in the year and has the formal vote for President."



The Electoral College has 538 electors, and the majority is required to elect the President.



" Assuming someone gets more than 50 percent of the electors, they become president. Usually there are only two candidates, somebody's guaranteed to come out with a majority. What's really interesting this year if there's a third party run, somebody wins a couple of big states, the Electoral College might not decide the Presidential election, then it goes to the House of Representatives," said Nelson.



The Center for Politics' Map 20-15 Electoral Map showed a close general election, with Ohio as a toss-up state.



"The last four elections have been pretty stable in terms of what the red and blue states look like. So you go into the election already knowing roughly that Democrats can rely on this many Electoral College votes, Republicans can rely on this many and then there's six or eight states up for grabs. We really know that in Ohio, because we're always one of the states that's up for grabs, and we're a large enough state," Nelson said.



A more recent Electoral College map, however, does not show a competitive election, and it has the state of Ohio leaning Democratic in a mock Clinton versus Trump matchup.



"States like Ohio, which are a toss-up in the general election, are not looking like a tossup if it's Trump versus Clinton or Cruz versus Clinton or Sanders," said Nelson.



The map also indicates that Republican states are dwindling, which Nelson says could change dependent on the dynamic of the general election.



"We can only put so much weight on general election polls right now, but we can put weight on demographics. The racial makeup of Ohio is not going to change between now and November. We can look at how Trump does with Latinos, African-Americans, younger voters and so on and realize he's got a really tough uphill climb in a state like Ohio that's diverse. More generic Republicans might have been able to do much better with those populations," said Nelson.



For Nelson, the change in the maps from May until now is surprising.



"I think it's very candidate driven; I think it really shows that Trump, who we would never have expected in May to be competitive, is the frontrunner. Cruz, who we would have never thought to have been competitive is right there in the mix, so this is really candidate driven, especially on the Republican side," said Nelson.



"I think after the convention, then the polls really start to tell you a lot. The polls after the convention start to be much more predictive of outcomes. We'll start to see what the head to head matchups really look like. One of the things we look at right now is the unfavorable ratings of candidates; Trump's are really high with lots of key groups. We'll start to see whether those really translate to vote choice. Voters will vote for people they don't like if they think they're the best candidate. So an unfavorable rating doesn't automatically translate into a vote against. We'll see how that might work," said Nelson.



Also at issue, how long the Electoral College model will be a part of the political process in the ever-evolving United States.



"It's a relic of an earlier era, but three times the winner of the popular vote has not won the electoral college, with 2000 being a recent example. There was a little bit of talk after the 2000 election that maybe we ought to get rid of the Electoral College, that maybe the person who wins the most votes ought to be the President. But that didn't translate to a lot then. Although there is a movement going on; a number of states have passed a pact to transfer their Electoral College delegates to whoever the national popular vote winner is. So there's actually movement in a bunch of states to undermine the Electoral College and replace it with a popular vote. Certainly in other weird Electoral College elections, we could see a lot of weight behind that kind of a movement," said Nelson.



