State auditor hosts fraud prevention seminar in Perrysburg

A fraud prevention seminar that took place in Perrysburg Tuesday, aimed to educate about red flags, accountability, and transparency in situations like embezzlement.

The seminar, held by the Auditor of State's office identified warning signs of fraud, and giving tips on what things you can look out for to prevent it from happening.

Perrysburg School Board members say they're glad to have this opportunity, after former staff member Eric Whitson was indicted last year on embezzlement charges.



“There's something new, a new way, a new technology, every day. And we want to be right at the top, with the best security practices that we can have, and this is a great opportunity for us to learn more,” said Gretchen Downs.

The board members say they’re glad to have this opportunity, so that cases of embezzlement won’t happen again.

