SCOTUS Rules on 'One Person, One Vote'

U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled unanimously for states to continue to draw legislative districts based on total population in a case where conservative Texas voters sought to align districts by registered voters.

Until Monday, the Supreme Court had never previously specified whether the "One Person, One Vote" principal pertained to the general population or the voting population.



"For most of American history, really all of American history, the way that we divided congressional districts, state legislative districts has been on the basis of population in that area. Even people who don't vote, children for instance, count in the way that we distribute those districts. What the challengers wanted to do was have the option of drawing state districts on the basis of total voters rather than on total population. This was seen by most analysts as something that would advantage Republicans, because it would increase the representation of rural areas, areas with more stable populations of registered voters and would reduce the influence particularly of cities where you have more unregistered voters, more children, more immigr ants," said Sam Nelson, Political Science Chair at the University of Toledo.



Nelson also adds that the Supreme Court upholding the current legislation did not necessarily benefit Democrats, but rather it kept things as they area.



"When we look at a lot of state legislation, they're already districted in a way that makes it very difficult for Democrats to challenge for a majority in those states, and this would have been one more obstacle to try to get past. It would have pushed a lot of attention to registering people to vote, but of course children still can't register to vote, immigr ants who are not citizens still can't register to vote, so it would've really probably been very advantageous to Republicans in a large number of states based on registration patterns, calculation patterns and things like that," said Nelson.

Civil Rights groups concur, indicating that if the high court were to side with the plaintiffs, it could potentially shift power away from certain groups, specifically the growing Latino population that's found in Texas and other large states.



"It would have reduced their voting strength or their voting influence, and it would mean that areas with large Latino populations where there were lower voter registration rates would have less influence in the Texas legislature and increase the influence suburban Houston, Dallas and other parts of the state where Republicans are more dominant than they already are in Texas," said Nelson.



While an adverse decision could have dramatically altered political districts, the Supreme Court's ruling leaves "One Person, One Vote" as status quo, for the time being.



"There have been a whole lot of cases concerning voting rights and different ways of chipping away at the way we do things right now, seeking an advantage ultimately in elections. All the ruling does is leave things the way they area, but it doesn't close the door to further challenges. So if Texas did actually change the way they were counting populations to counting voters, then there might be a new challenge that goes up to court. This doesn't close the door. Texas might come up with another way of drawing districts," said Nelson.

The case was 8 to 0, and Nelson also notes that there could have been a very different outcome had late Justice Antonin Scalia been a part of the decision.

