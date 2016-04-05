Police chase ends in crash in north Toledo

A man faces charges after leading police on a chase in north Toledo.

The chase began just before 1:30 p.m. down N. Erie Street and ended in a crash in an alley near Ontario. The car involved was a stolen Cadillac police say may have been taken during a home robbery.

"Time of day, traffic conditions, where it is, reason for the pursuit, these types of things are all taken into consideration. There were light traffic conditions today, no other vehicles were involved in any accidents other than the suspects vehicle, so it all worked out the way we like to have it, with nobody hurt and getting the bad guys," said Lt Joe Heffernan.

He says there were three people in the car when the chase started, but that the two passengers bailed and will not be facing charges.

The driver was taken to the hospital for ingesting cocaine and heroin. He is now facing charges of grand theft auto, felony fleeing, possession and trafficking of drugs.

The driver was also wanted for stealing a gun from an east Toledo home Monday.

Tune into WTOL 11 at 5 & 6 for more details from police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.