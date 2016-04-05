Perrysburg schools assess outcome of switching from PARCC to AIR

After months of debate Common Core testing has been changed. A new version of testing is out and administrators across Ohio are weighing in on the positive aspects, some that may go unnoticed by students.

In Perrysburg, district leaders say they expect less students to opt-out of taking the exams this time around. This is due to the opinion the tests are more age appropriate and less rigorous.

The controversial Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers or PARCC was eliminated and replaced with the American Institute for Research or AIR test last year.

Perrysburg officials also point out that the outcome of the tests are still used to place students in certain programs for the upcoming school year. But, as a whole. they believe the scores are more balanced and will leave students less stressed in the new format.

The biggest changes to the test are in the subjects of Math and English. But, many school leaders say the content of the tests has not changed significantly.

What students will probably notice is the shorter testing times. According to the Ohio Department of Education, the entire test takes three hours and school districts have the option of administering the test in two parts or as one.

This is the third year students will have to take new standardized tests.

Toledo Public School leaders have already started the testing and have opted for the online version which will be a requirement of next year's administration.

Testing started Monday and ends in May.

Read more.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.