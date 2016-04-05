Ford to build new car plant in Mexico - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ford to build new car plant in Mexico

By Melissa Andrews, Anchor
Ford is investing in a new small car plant in Mexico to build a new manufacturing site.

The company says it will invest $1.6 billion USD in the facility, which begins construction this summer. This investment is part of Ford's One Ford Global manufacturing plan and was announced during the company's ninety-first year in Mexico.

The new plant will create 2,800 additional jobs by 2020.

Specific vehicles being produced at the new facility will be announced at a later date.

Mexico is Ford’s fourth largest vehicle manufacturing site for global customers – behind the U.S., China and Germany.

During the past five years, Ford has invested more than $10.2 billion in Ford facilities alone in the U.S.

In addition, Ford has invested $2.7 billion in facilities and supplier tooling in Spain, $2.4 billion in Germany and – with the company's partners – $4.8 billion in China. 

According to the company's website, all of these investments are part of their plan to serve global markets and deliver profitable growth. 

