Landmark rape case underway in Lucas County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Landmark rape case underway in Lucas County

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
Darnell Reynolds (right) is charged with rape after his DNA matched the evidence of three separate rape kits from three women. (Source: WTOL) Darnell Reynolds (right) is charged with rape after his DNA matched the evidence of three separate rape kits from three women. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The trial for a man accused of raping three women over five years ago began Tuesday. 

The case is setting a precedent at the Lucas County Courthouse because the man being tried may have still been on the loose if it wasn't for old rape kits being tested and a team of investigators looking at the cases.

Darnell Reynolds, 34, is facing three charges of rape after police linked his DNA to the DNA found in the rape of three separate women here in Toledo. 

The victims took the stand Tuesday; one said she was 14 when she was held up at gunpoint and forced to have sex with Reynolds under a semi truck parked nearby. Police say the other victims have similar stories. 

Last year, when Reynolds was indicted by a grand jury, Jeff Lingo, director of the criminal division with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office, addressed how pleased he was with the work it took. 

"Good work by the task force in investigating it. Good work by the Attorney General’s Office in being able to identify who that suspect was. And we presented the case to the grand jury and they indicted the case," said Lingo.

The sexual assault task force includes two Toledo police detectives, three Lucas County prosecutors and two detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. 

With Reynolds case in trial, the task force continues to sift through results from the nearly 1,000 Toledo kits tested. 

A senate bill was the reason Toledo was finally able to get all their old rape kits tested, but TPD is not the only department with this issue. Close to 300 law enforcement agencies in Ohio have submitted kits and over 10,000 have been tested.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly