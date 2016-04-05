Landmark rape case underway in Lucas County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Darnell Reynolds (right) is charged with rape after his DNA matched the evidence of three separate rape kits from three women. (Source: WTOL)

The trial for a man accused of raping three women over five years ago began Tuesday.

The case is setting a precedent at the Lucas County Courthouse because the man being tried may have still been on the loose if it wasn't for old rape kits being tested and a team of investigators looking at the cases.

Darnell Reynolds, 34, is facing three charges of rape after police linked his DNA to the DNA found in the rape of three separate women here in Toledo.

The victims took the stand Tuesday; one said she was 14 when she was held up at gunpoint and forced to have sex with Reynolds under a semi truck parked nearby. Police say the other victims have similar stories.

Last year, when Reynolds was indicted by a grand jury, Jeff Lingo, director of the criminal division with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office, addressed how pleased he was with the work it took.

"Good work by the task force in investigating it. Good work by the Attorney General’s Office in being able to identify who that suspect was. And we presented the case to the grand jury and they indicted the case," said Lingo.

The sexual assault task force includes two Toledo police detectives, three Lucas County prosecutors and two detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

With Reynolds case in trial, the task force continues to sift through results from the nearly 1,000 Toledo kits tested.

A senate bill was the reason Toledo was finally able to get all their old rape kits tested, but TPD is not the only department with this issue. Close to 300 law enforcement agencies in Ohio have submitted kits and over 10,000 have been tested.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.