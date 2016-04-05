Sylvania intersection to close for two months for roundabout con - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania intersection to close for two months for roundabout construction

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

A heads-up for Sylvania drivers. A busy intersection will be closed for nearly two months, beginning Friday, April 8.

The Lucas County Engineer says because of construction on a roundabout the intersection of Centennial Road and Sylvania will be closed for 56 days.  

The Engineer's Office has posted these detour routes: 

  • King Road from Sylvania Avenue to Brint Road
  • Brint Road from King Road to Mitchaw Road
  • Mitchaw Road from Brint Road to Sylvania Avenue
  • Sylvania Avenue from Mitchaw Road to Herr Road
  • Herr Road from Sylvania Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue from Herr Road to King Road
  • King Road from Central Avenue to Sylvania Avenue 

