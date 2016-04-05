Sylvania intersection to close for two months for roundabout construction

A heads-up for Sylvania drivers. A busy intersection will be closed for nearly two months, beginning Friday, April 8.

The Lucas County Engineer says because of construction on a roundabout the intersection of Centennial Road and Sylvania will be closed for 56 days.

The Engineer's Office has posted these detour routes:

King Road from Sylvania Avenue to Brint Road

Brint Road from King Road to Mitchaw Road

Mitchaw Road from Brint Road to Sylvania Avenue

Sylvania Avenue from Mitchaw Road to Herr Road

Herr Road from Sylvania Avenue to Central Avenue

Central Avenue from Herr Road to King Road

King Road from Central Avenue to Sylvania Avenue

