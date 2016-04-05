Toledo man faces judge for charges of child abuse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man faces judge for charges of child abuse

Victor Dale, Jr. will face a judge Tuesday for child abuse charges.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is in jail after being arrested for charges of child abuse Monday morning.

Victor Dale, Jr., 25, of Toledo is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday, April 5.

He is being charged with endangering children abuse after the mother of his child reported him to police.

A statement from Toledo Municipal Court explains that Sabrina Wertz, mother of the child, called police after Dale dropped their daughter off with a swollen and bruised eye.

Dale claimed the child fell, but the child claimed that her dad had hit her.

Wertz was told by medical authorities the injuries were not consistent with a fall when she sought treatment for her daughter.

The report also mentioned a second instance where the child was returned with bruising to her back and side after a visitation in 2015.

WTOL will update this story with any new information.

