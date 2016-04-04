City says rumor of Defiance Police Department closing is false - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City says rumor of Defiance Police Department closing is false

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

Rumors are flying that Defiance could be on the verge of losing their police department. Defiance City Administrator Jeff Leonard says the rumor is not true. 

He says the hearsay started last week after a conversation between the mayor and police union. Ever since, Facebook has been blowing up with comments, phones ringing off the hook at the city offices, and people gossiping around town. 

"The truth of the matter is we said that we were going to be studying a concept of going to a countywide law enforcement," said Leonard. 

He says again, there are no plans to get rid of the police department. 

"We said that we were going to look at the concept and study it and see if there was any merit to it. And we're going to do that," said Leonard. 

According to Leonard, the overall financial health of the city is the main reason to study the idea of a regional police department. 

"Mandates from the EPA, with our waste water division, mandates on the water side of things, high utility costs that these mandates certainly are a result of. And I think more and more we begin to see it's just more difficult to try and stretch the tax dollar," said Leonard. 

The city says they plan to be transparent and open about the entire process and will include community the entire way. 

This issue will be discussed at Tuesday night's council meeting.

