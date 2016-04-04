Toledo man wanted for several armed robberies - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man wanted for several armed robberies

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The search continues right now for a man accused of several armed robberies. 

The most recent one happened Saturday night at the In & Out mart on Berdan and police say the man responsible is no stranger to the clerks. 

Toledo Police are considering him one of their most wanted. They say Darian Highsmith has five felony warrants out for his arrest. 

Toledo Police say Highsmith walked in around 10:30 Saturday night armed with a knife. They say he jumped the counter and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk. 

"The clerk knew who this guy was. As a matter of fact when confronted about it he actually made a statement saying he had robbed the store before," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Police are hoping your tips help them track him down. 

"He's somebody that's not going to stop until he gets caught," said Lt. Heffernan. 

If you have any information that could help police call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.
