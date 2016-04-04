UT students kick off diversity week, highlight issues beyond race

University of Toledo students gathered in the student union Monday to kick off Diversity week, which now they will be celebrating all month.

The goal is to highlight issues beyond race, like religion, gender, sexual preference and a wide range of issues that can divide people.

The hope is to unite people and show that all are equal, which was a message Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached up until he was killed 48 years ago.

"UT is one of the most diverse campuses across the nation so basically we're trying to educate and kind of embrace that diversity with in our campus and the community," said Shailen Shah, Organizer of Diversity Week.

The list of events are posted on the schools website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.