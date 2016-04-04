Fired OSU band director lands job at Heidelberg Univ.

Former Ohio State University marching band director Jon Waters is speaking out about his new job in Northwest Ohio.

He has been hired as Director of Bands at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, almost two years after he was fired for allegedly ignoring a "sexualized culture" at OSU.

Waters said the new job is a chance to get back home, since he's from Elmore, and he can move ahead and once again share his passion of teaching music.

Waters was fired from Ohio State in July of 2014, even though he insists he was trying to stop the inappropriate behavior going on at some point in the band's history.

He said he learned about the opening at Heidelberg and couldn't pass up the opportunity. He will start in July as the director of the symphonic band and the athletic pep band.

He will also be the new assistant professor of music education.

“I have missed it terribly and you know it's a passion of mine. It's something that is really a centerpiece in my life and being able to do it again has given me a new voice," said Waters, in a phone interview.

There were rallies to support Waters across the state and here in Northwest Ohio and he is still suing Ohio State for his firing.

He described how he openly discussed, during his Heidelberg interview, the allegations of failing to stop a sexualized culture in Columbus.

“Heidelberg understood what I had been through and what Ohio State University had done to my career and was there to allow me again, to pursue music and teaching," said Waters.

Waters told WTOL he was made a "scape goat" by Ohio State but he doesn't see that happening at the small liberal arts university of Heidelberg.

“It's certainly, I think, a gem of Northwest Ohio. It's a place that has a longstanding reputation of excellence," said Waters.

Waters promises to make the Heidelberg bands grow and is ready for this new challenge.

“And the president and the provost and the chair of the music department, everything at Heidelberg in terms of ingredients, are there. And the potential

is there and I’ve been asked to unlock that potential and I will gladly do it," said Waters.

Heidelberg University released this statement on the hiring:

“Brings a wealth of professional experience in directing bands and conducting ensembles. We are confident that Jon will bring great energy, enthusiasm and expertise to the School of Music & Theatre and to the university. We are excited that he will be joining our faculty on July 1," said Dr. Beth M. Schwartz, Provost of Heidelberg University.

The interim director of bands at Ohio State, Chris Hoch, was promoted in late February to be director of the OSU bands. Waters said Hoch was with him every day during his time at the university.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.