Fans upset after postponed Cleveland Indians opening day

The Cleveland Indians should've been in action to kick of their 2016 season, but mother nature had different plans for the Tribe.

With below freezing temperatures, the game, which was supposed to start at 4:10 p.m., has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 1:10 P.M.

While the streets of Cleveland were lined with fans waiting in anticipation of Opening Day, many left disappointed, having to wait yet another day to see their team play.

For one fan, his commute home is more than just a simple drive. Chris Phelps says he flew in from Dallas, Texas for one reason.

"It's opening day, I love the Indians, love the Red Sox, love baseball, I just wanted to come up and see a game. It's a shame that they cancelled it," said Phelps.

But Phelps' experience is a far cry from what his friends are dealing with back in Texas.

"It's 80 degrees in Texas, all my friends are at the Rangers opening game, and I'm like, 'Ah, we're in Cleveland, so, and it's cancelled," said Phelps.

The announcement was more than displeasing to hear.

"I'm devastated. We were walking across the parking lot, you know, and trying to figure out whether we wanted to go to another bar or, you know, just go in the stadium and hang out. I mean it's cold, but so what. I mean we kind of knew that coming in, it's Cleveland," said Phelps.

While some Tribe fans, and even Red Sox fans, say they're planning on returning Tuesday to watch, for Phelps, that's not really an option.

"I'm flying out tonight, so we're done, opening day is over," said Phelps.

Even though he won't be returning to rejoin fellow fans tomorrow, he does share another disappointment with them.

"I didn't even get a schedule magnet, that's all I wanted," he said.

Again, the Indians are scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, April 5 at 1:10 P.M. with the gates opening at 11 A.M.



