TPS begins new Common Core testing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS begins new Common Core testing

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Public Schools began administering the newest version of common core tests Monday.

School officials say this year’s testing is much different than last years. Last year’s statewide exam was provided by PARCC, but parents, students and educators complained it was taking too long and was not developmentally appropriate. This and other problems is what led to the firing of PARCC last summer. The state instead selected the American Institutes of Research or AIR to provide its English and math exams.

“I think our students are going to find it a little less stressful than what they had last year when taking the PARCC, and we're of course encouraged to see what the results are going to be when we get them back next year,” said Jim Gault, TPS.

The AIR test is broken up into different sections, each expected to take about an hour. 

TPS opted into testing online, because next year it will be a state requirement.

District leaders are looking forward to seeing the results. They say common core is geared to prepare students for the next level. 

“It goes much more in depth. That’s one of the positives that we have seen. Our instructors like that that instead of having an array of different standards. There's a lot less than there has been in the past, so you can spend more time in terms of those skills to get students prepared,” said Gault.

Testing will end on May 13 for TPS students. 

