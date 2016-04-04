Rossford police officer arrested for domestic violence

A Rossford Police Officer is in trouble, after he was arrested over the weekend for a domestic violence situation.

Officer Erik Thompson was arrested on Saturday after the incident, which did not happen in the city of Rossford.

The city issued a press release stating that Thompson had some sort of domestic altercation with his father, who is not a resident of the household.

He's facing first degree misdemeanor domestic violence charges and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation by the city.

The release says that Thompson was not on duty, and the residents of Rossford were not in any danger during the time of his arrest.

