Toy guns have TPD, state representatives concerned

It looks like a gun, and is heavy like a gun, but it doesn’t shoot bullets. These play guns are causing real issues for police across the country and the problem has hit officers who work the streets here in Toledo.

Officers have to make the decision if the gun is real or fake, often within split seconds.

“These situations happen quickly. It’s the middle of the night and difficult to discern whether what the person has in their hand is a real gun or fake one,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

The Toledo Police Department's property room stores hundreds of guns taken out of the hands of criminals. Most of which fire bullets, while others are just toys manufactured to look real.

“They are not firearms, either airsoft, BB or pellet guns. But they are produced to look just like the real thing. Often times when we run across these, we don’t know they are not real and they can have some unfortunate consequences as we have seen across the country,” said Heffernan.

In 2014, Tamir Rice, 12, was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer after responding to a 911 call of a boy at a park pointing a gun at others. It turns out the gun in Tamir's hand was an airsoft gun without the orange safety cap.

Lieutenant Heffernan says TPD's officers are trained to react the same way.

“If we feel that it is a real fire arm when we come across it, all bets are off. We are going to do what we can to protect ourselves and the public,” said Heffernan.

Ohio House Representative Alicia Reece introduced legislation back in 2014 to prevent situations like this from happening again in Ohio. Nothing happened back then, so she reintroduced the legislation again this year.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s the bill that says we can just do nothing and we can’t keep putting citizens in danger,” said Reece.

Reece hopes to get this legislation to the floor for a vote this year. She tells WTOL it is coming up against some opposition, because even though we are talking about toy guns, it still deals with a form of gun control.

She asks for citizens to put pressure on their local law makers to push this important issue.

