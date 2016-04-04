Could the Wisconsin primary outcome mean a contested GOP convention?

Tuesday's Wisconsin primary may play a large role in whether or not the Republican presidential candidates will have a contested convention.

"I think a contested convention is a much more likely scenario, with the way these polls look, than I thought a week or two ago. A contested convention happens when no candidate gets an absolute majority on the first ballot," said University of Toledo Political Science Chair Sam Nelson.



In fact, the Donald Trump and Ted Cruz campaigns have been working to stop Ohio Governor John Kasich from even appearing on the ballot at the Republican National Convention (RNC).



"Trump and Cruz are going to have almost all the delegates; they've been working to get delegates on the rules committee. They're going to be able to push Kasich out if that's what they want to do. I think it's a long shot, I think it's a tough strategy, but it's the only strategy he can follow right now. He does have certain advantages; it's going to be a lot easier for Kasich to pack supporters in Cleveland, but that only gets him so far He's going to pick up some more delegates the longer he stays in the race and that helps him a little bit, but he's got a tough road ahead," said Nelson.



With 42 delegates up for grabs in Wisconsin, recent polls show Ted Cruz leading over frontrunner Donald Trump.



"It looks like Ted Cruz is going to have a pretty good day, he may get all of the delegates out of Wisconsin. Trump looks to be in second place. Because of the rules of the Wisconsin primary, he may get closed out: he may get no delegates or just a couple of delegates. John Kasich is still likely still to come in third, but he may win at least one congressional district which would give him three delegates," said Nelson.



Experts say that if Trump does not win Wisconsin, it further increases the likelihood that there will be a contested GOP convention. That could mean delegates switching their votes on a second or third ballot. Nelson concurs.



"It means all kinds of deal-making, all kinds of wheeling and dealing trying to figure out who's going to get a majority of the delegates," he said.



Meanwhile, Trump and Cruz are still hoping to get Kasich out of the race, although for slightly different reasons.



"Trump wants him out because he's making it much harder for Trump to collect the delegates he needs to get an absolute majority. Any Kasich voters that would go to Trump, Trump needs. So the longer Kasich stays in, the less likely Trump gets that majority. Cruz doesn't really have a chance of getting an absolute majority on the first ballot, but the longer Kasich stays in, the further Cruz is from a majority and the harder it is for him to make his argument on the second or third ballot in Cleveland," said Nelson.



Either way, Nelson says that strategy can sometimes dominate.



"At this point, it's really strategic. The candidates who are best at that kind of strategy are the ones who are going to have the best chance of prevailing in the end. Right now, it looks like Cruz really understands that game a lot better than Donald Trump does," said Nelson.



Nelson also anticipates that Trump may do well in the upcoming Northeastern states' primaries due to his popularity in that part of the country. Polls show Kasich staying steady throughout primaries in that area.

