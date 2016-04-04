Don't Waste Your Money: Lowes and Home Depot Duds - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Lowes and Home Depot Duds

By John Matarese, Reporter
It’s spring, which means many of us are heading out to Home Depot and Lowes to buy our flowers, fertilizer, and other gardening supplies. But before you do, you should know about things to buy and things to not buy at these big box stores. 

Hardware stores, Sears, Home Depot, and Lowes are all overflowing with patio furniture, grills, and spring flowers. 

While all are good quality and prices, a new report by marketwatch.com says there are some things you shouldn't buy at Home Depot or Lowes. 

Among them: 

  1. Cleaning supplies: often cheaper at Walmart or the grocery store. 
  2. Home decor: better prices and selection at home goods and TJMaxx. 
  3. Small kitchen appliances: you'll find more, at better prices at Target and Walmart.

Batteries are often the worst deal at the home improvement stores. Marketwatch found Duracell AA batteries for 30 percent less at Walmart and Costco.

Be sure to get to know your local hardware store or garden center.

Most of those stores will match many of the prices you find a Lowes and Home Depot. By doing that, you're supporting local business owners, so you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

