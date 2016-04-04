Teens accused in Sylvania bullying case admit to assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teens accused in Sylvania bullying case admit to assault

Two teens involved in a bullying incident have plead guilty after being accused of bullying a fellow student with special needs in Sylvania.

The attack happened at McCord Junior High during a basketball game in February. 

One teen calmly told the judge what happened and that he was responsible for the assault and violating the safe school ordinance. 

He admitted to pushing and kicking the student with special needs, and also confessed he witnessed his friend, the other teen charged, give the victim the push pop that was dunked in a urinal. 

That other teenage suspect admitted to his involvement in this case of bullying late last week. 

"In this case the evidence was overwhelming. So there really wasn't any question at any time that there really probably wasn't going to be admissions on both cases," said Lori Olander. 

The next step will be to determine what type of a punishment the two teens will receive. 

The maximum would be 90 days in the juvenile detention center. But the prosecutor tells WTOL since these were misdemeanor charges, and the kids were never in trouble before, they will more then likely face probation, community service, counseling or even mediation with the victim.

Their next court date is April 25 at 8:30 a.m.

