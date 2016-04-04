Walleye finish off perfect weekend with 2-1 overtime victory - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye finish off perfect weekend with 2-1 overtime victory

By Jordan Strack, Sports
(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Walleye finished off a perfect weekend with a 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday night over the Wheeling Nailers.

Toledo beat Manchester on Friday, Cincinnati on Saturday, and the Nailers on Sunday.

With the six points collected over the weekend, the Walleye have taken a 5-point lead over South Carolina for the number one overall seed in the Eastern Conference as the final week of the regular season begins. 

The Walleye have gotten a huge lift from Tylor and Tyson Spink. The twins recently finished up their college hockey at Colgate University. The two have combined for 12 points in just 8 games. 

Tyson had the overtime game-winner on Sunday assisted by his brother. 

“We’ve been growing up together, all through our childhood playing on our backyard ponds that our dad made up,” said Tyson Spink. “So, we were just horse playing around, doing crazy plays like that.” 

Toledo will play a home-and-home series this weekend with Kalamazoo to close out the regular season. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. on Friday inside the Huntington Center.

The ECHL Playoffs begin the following weekend. Toledo will host games 1 and 2 on April 15 and 16. 

