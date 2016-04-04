Charles Woodson on Michigan spring game

The Michigan spring game on Friday night brought out some big names.

One of the biggest names was Fremont native and former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

The future NFL Hall of Famer still gets excited about coming down the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

“It brings back so many memories,” Woodson said. “I just remember my first time running out in to this stadium and really losing my breath, seeing so many people and knowing I was gonna play in front of 106,000 people. So it’s always fun, just walking back in to the stadium, it’s great to be here and see the young players ready to go on their journey."

Recently retired from the NFL after 18 years, Woodson is now enjoying life at home.

“I’m a dad. I’m at home with the kids, getting up and taking my son to school every morning, and that kind of stuff. I’m enjoying it. It’s fun. It’s like a weight off my shoulders now. I’m done with the NFL and it’s just time to see what the next chapter is gonna be. I’m looking forward to it," said Woodson.

And he, like everyone around the country, has taken notice of what Jim Harbaugh has done with the Michigan football program in a short amount of time.

“It’s been great to see,” said Woodson. “It seems like every time I look on my social media, I’m seeing something about Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program. But most importantly, I’m seeing the quality and the talented players that he’s bringing into this program. It’s gonna be fun to watch for the years to come to see what he puts together.”

