BGSU takes spring game inside to packed Perry Field House

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Bowling Green moved their spring game on Saturday inside due to renovations at The Doyt Perry Stadium, but that didn’t stop the fans from showing up. 

A packed house inside the Perry Field House watched a dominant performance from the teams defense. 

"They definitely know how to flip that switch. Anytime you go through spring practice, you have your highs, and your lows. I thought their energy level and
their focus was great today," said Head Coach Mike Jinks. 

BG's defense has high expectations and they were able to show some skills during their spring game. 

Southview grad, Austin Valdez, will be an anchor for that defense in the upcoming season. 

"I'm trying to be the best leader I can for the defense. It really just comes down to me and a couple of guys, we are older and we have been there. We have experience and we have to come together with the younger guys and get them going. So about time season come they are ready for the big game. It comes down to us leading the best we can," said Valdez.  

The Falcons will finish up spring practice and then turn their attention to summer workouts. The season will begin on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. 

