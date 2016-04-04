BG Curling Club moves north of Ice Arena

Members pose for a picture one last time on the ice at the first location of the Bowling Green Curling Club. (Source: WTOL)

The Bowling Green Curling Club is on the move. The final rock ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon.

After almost 50 years of curling at the BGSU Ice Arena, the club is moving to a new home on Route 25 just north of BG.

The final rock was thrown by Claudia Fischer - the last founding member of the club which started in 1968.

“When we first moved to Bowling Green in 1968, it was a brand new thing. A lot of people that we met were involved with it and they said 'come on out and try it'. I did, and I just keep coming back every year," Fischer said.

Club President Shannon Orr is happy the club is increasing and has to move to a bigger space.

“We have people who have been curling on this ice for 40 years and a lot of good friendships and a lot of good laughs. But, we’re really excited because curling has grown so much in Northwest Ohio that we’ve outgrown the space," she said. "We’re very excited to be able to offer kids programs and family programs and weekend curling. So, it’s a really exciting day for us.”

