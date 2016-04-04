New developments in west Toledo could increase home value in neighborhoods

Major construction is underway in west Toledo, only time, it's the kind you'll probably want to see.

Two new locations will open soon - a Dave & Buster's and Whole Foods Market. The latter is expected to increase the value of homes in the community.

Toledo's first Whole Foods Market and shopping complex will open next spring on Secor at Executive Parkway. Zillow.com, a real estate site, states homes near specialty grocery stores have had reportedly higher value over the past 15 years. According to research, homes more than doubled in value in 2014that were within one mile of a specialty grocery store.

Less than two miles away, at Franklin Park Mall, a Dave & Buster's is getting ready for business. The restaurant with arcade-style games is separated from an Ulta store by additional retail space. Doors are expected to open in November.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on these projects!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.