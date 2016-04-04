UT partners with Life Connection, spreads awareness during "Donate Life Month"

At 10 a.m. Monday, a flag raising ceremony will commemorate "Donate Life Month" on the campus of University of Toledo Medical College.

"Donate Life Month" was developed out of a growing demand for organ donations.

During the month of April, everyone is encouraged to consider registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Right now, there are more than 123,000 people waiting for organ transplants.

UT has partnered with Life Connection of Ohio and Community Tissue Services to spread awareness.

Officials warn prospective donors not to believe some of the myths they might hear about organ donation.

Myth #1: You won't get the same care if you're a donor.

False: Donor status will not change the level of attention you receive from your physician.

Myth #2: There is an age limit.

False: Anyone can apply. The age of your organs will not disqualify you.

Myth #3: If you donate, you cannot have an open casket ceremony.

False: You will not see scars from the surgeries required to donate.

WTOL is sponsoring a "Donate Life Sit-in" April 19 - 20 that features the symbolic green chair.

When someone is sitting in the chair, it represents a person who received a second chance at life through organ donation. But, when the chair is empty, it represents a person who died awaiting an organ that could have saved them.

Your involvement is encouraged.

Become an organ, eye and tissue donor.

