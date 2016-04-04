Giraffe that arrived at Toledo Zoo last week has died

The Toledo Zoo has reported the death of one of their giraffes.

A Masai giraffe that arrived just last week had to be euthanized Sunday, April 3 after an accident.

One-year-old Masai Giraffe Asha has died after arriving at the Toledo Zoo on March 27 from the Santa Barbara Zoo in California.

She was a breeding match in the Species Survival Program, and was still in quarantine at the Toledo Zoo when she got spooked and broke her right rear leg on Saturday.

Asha was made comfortable in a temporary stall while surgical specialists examined her condition and her x-rays. They found that the severe fracture did not have a good prognosis; neither casting nor stabilization were options due to the severity and location of the fracture.



Toledo Zoo officials made the decision Sunday to humanely euthanize Asha, as they did not want her to suffer.



"Our veterinarians looked at it and we knew it was a very grave prognosis. But you always want to bring in the specialists and they agreed with us. Rather than trying to do something that we were pretty sure would not work and putting her through that, we just made that decision to do it then. It's very hard. People that work here work here because we enjoy working with the animals, so it's hard for the staff here. When the animal got hurt we actually did talk to the Santa Barbara Zoo where she came from to make sure that they knew. So it's incredibly disheartening and depressing. Sometimes you do the best that you can and it just doesn't turn out well. When you're dealing with animals, if you think about in Africa, when they get startled or anything, they run first, then ask questions later. Because in the wild, it could be a lion or a hyena. That's just their natural instinct," said Dr. Randi Meyerson Assistant Director of Animal Programs.



The zoo has also notified the Species Survival Program about Asha's death. It will look into locating another young female giraffe match to join the herd in Toledo at some point in the future.

The Zoo says "At that time, the difficult but humane decision was made for euthanasia."

