BG dance marathon raises close to half a million dollars for children's hospital

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The 21st annual Ziggython at the BGSU field house happened this weekend.

All proceeds raised at the all night dance marathon go to Mercy Children's Hospital in Toledo.

BG students danced all night long in order to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network and their miracle children.

"When I was a cheerleader in high school my coach’s daughter was a miracle child so I do this for her. She had leukemia and our sorority is known for it, we love doing it," said dancer Aubree Clase.

Greek life had a large presence at the event. Banners hanging in the field house show words of support for those young ones that have been so inspiring.

"When you see those kids running in at the end of the night it does bring a tear to your eye. You think wow, these kids never quit, so why should I," said Clase.

Mindy Gallant's daughter Jenna is part of the miracle network, and knows how important this money is.

"This money goes to help our family rooms, it goes to help support warming machines for blankets. any type of equipment that the hospital needs, and it all stays local," said Mindy.

After the balloons fell to mark the end of the celebration and after 24 long hours of dancing it was announced that $452,251.41 was raised for the charity.

It’s money that could make a lifetime of difference and the long night well worth it.

