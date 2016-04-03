Much loved BG book store closes its doors for final time - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Much loved BG book store closes its doors for final time

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Man shops for Falcons gear at the Student Book Exchange in Bowling Green (Source: WTOL) Man shops for Falcons gear at the Student Book Exchange in Bowling Green (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

After 58 years of business a Bowling Green store closed its doors for good.

The Student Book Exchange on Wooster has been open since the late 1950s.

The store kept current and former students supplied with Bowling Green State University gear and of course sold books.

The owner says he's grateful for everyone who shopped in his store.

"I just appreciate everybody, whether it be the community, the BGSU community, alumni for shopping here for 58 years. And, keep your eyes open, you never know what's going to pop up,” said co-owner Kent Kokomoor.

Sales racks were close to empty when the store closed its doors for the last time at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

