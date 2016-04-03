Mothers call attention to breast feeding rights at Ohio Pizza Hut

Mothers gather to stand up for their right to breastfeed in public (Source: Elizabeth Beck)

A group of mothers held a nurse-in at the Pizza Hut in Wauseon on Sunday.

Women inside were having lunch and breastfeeding their babies.

The nurse-in stems from a recent incident, when a woman says she was asked by an employee to leave the restaurant after customers complained about her breastfeeding her son.

Pizza Hut claims the woman wasn't tossed out.

Still the restaurant has apologized to her and plans to train employees on how to handle breastfeeding customers.

"I believe that it's the most natural thing a mother can do," said Kyle Bammann, one of the mothers at the nurse-in.

Breastfeeding moms came to the Pizza Hut to support the woman, who wasn't there, and educate people on public breastfeeding, which is legal in Ohio.

Reporters were not allowed in the restaurant, but talked to mothers in the parking lot.

"I believe that my child's needs comes before others opinions of breastfeeding, and it's important to nourish my child whether in public or not," said mother Elizabeth Beck.

Pizza Hut says it welcomed the nurse-in and provided nursing pillows, burp cloths and baby toys.

Moms appreciate the gesture and the restaurant chain's plan to teach workers to be more sensitive.

"In most every other country there's no problem with people breastfeeding their children, and it seems to be something in America where they've sexualized breasts and it's really sad," said Bammann.

But not everybody having lunch on Sunday at the Wauseon Pizza Hut thinks it's sad.

"If I'm eating there, I don't care to see that. Have a little consideration for others. It's not about you," said Gary Hobson.

But breastfeeding moms say it is about them and it is their legal right.

