Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - April 3, 2016

Meghan Schmidbauer, Assistant Dean of Admissions, International Services and College Credit Plus talks to Jerry about Owens Community College enrollment, fiscal watch and new programs that are helping defray the cost of education. (Source: WTOL)

Congressman Latta tells Jerry (referring to the GOP), "I don't think they were really anticipating the anti-Washington backlash." (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) talks about the presidential frontrunner of the GOP and how upcoming primaries in New York, California and Wisconsin could make or break the race. Latta also weighs in on Lake Erie and - before he leaves - terrorism; how the U.S. can be both accepting and discerning and the danger of the 90 day visa.

Next, Owens Community College's Meghan Schmidbauer explains the new model for financial value amid the school's fiscal watch while touting the dual transcription that comes with the Falcon Express Program. Listen to how Ohio college and universities have changed their funding policies and learn more about the correlation between economic success and student enrollment. You might be surprised at the stats.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.