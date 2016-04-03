"Nurse-In" supports mom tossed out of pizza chain for breast-feeding

Community members are rallying around a mother who was thrown out of Pizza Hut for breast-feeding her baby.

Last week, the woman claimed she was asked to leave after she declined an employee's request for her to move 'to a more private booth' to feed her son.

An hourlong "nurse-in" has been planned for Sunday at 1 p.m. in support of breast-feeding mothers and their rights at a Pizza Hut location in Wauseon.

Pizza Hut is providing mothers with toys and breast-feeding supplies. The chain has also apologized for the incident.

