One injured after Toledo house fire

A fire in east Toledo sent one person to the hospital overnight.

The fire erupted on Forsythe Street around 2 a.m.

It started in the back of the home and spread quickly throughout the house.

Fire crews are still unsure what sparked the blaze at this time.

One person was sent to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

