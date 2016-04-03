Toledo police report missing 19-year-old found

Alixandria Jones was reported missing on Wednesday and was found safe this weekend. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police report they have found 19-year-old Alixandria Jones.

Jones was picked up by an unknown person after an appointment on Wednesday.

She was found alive and safe on Saturday at an undisclosed location.

