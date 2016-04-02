POLICE: Building collapse in downtown McComb

The McComb Police Department is on the scene of a partial building collapse near the intersection of N. Todd St. and Main St.

Police say an exterior wall collapsed.

N. Todd St. is closed between Main and North Streets.

A firefighter on the scene says the collapse was likely caused by strong winds.

There are no injuries.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.