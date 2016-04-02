Blue lights mean autism awareness in Woodville, OH and around th - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Blue lights mean autism awareness in Woodville, OH and around the world

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
WOODVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

Folks in Woodville came out on Saturday for the 'Light It Up Blue' campaign.

It's a kickoff to National Autism Awareness month.

Kids outside of Woodmore School released blue balloons on a nasty, windy, snowy blustery day.

They then ran a lap around the school driveway as conditions worsened.

"Light It Up Blue' was adopted by the United Nations in 2007, a way to shine a light on autism as a growing, global health problem.

It's also a way to honor the millions of individuals and families affected by the condition.

"It helps raise an understanding which leads to acceptance in the community and people can understand why somebody might be different and if they're different doesn't mean they're anything less," said autism parent Brent Klassen.

Communities around the world are turning blue too.

Towns like Woodville have hundreds of blue ribbons tied around lampposts.

Businesses and residents are urged to turn on blue lights to support autism parents like Chris Lyons.

"I have twins with autism. So it does. It's a great financial burden especially when they're young trying to get the early intervention. There's more programming now which is great," said Mr. Lyons.

Lily Lyons, Chris' daughter, ran in the race and was given a participation medal along with everyone else.

'Light It Up Blue' also celebrates the unique talents of autistic people like Lily.

"I like to draw. I want to be an artist," said Lily.

Just another example why it's important for everyone to 'Light It Up Blue.'

