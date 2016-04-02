BG police uniforms stolen from dry cleaners

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Several Bowling Green police uniforms went missing on Saturday morning. Police say they were stolen from a dry cleaning facility overnight.

The thieves got away with two different styles of uniforms, similar to the ones in the pictures.

The stolen uniforms have police patches on the arms, but didn't have badges or name plates attached.

The uniforms were taken from Long's Dry Cleaners on North Maple.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

