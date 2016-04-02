Farmers remain opposed to flood mitigation project - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Farmers remain opposed to flood mitigation project

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

One of the largest economic organizations in Hancock County have openly chosen their side in the ongoing Blanchard River flood saga.

Now that the city of Findlay and Hancock County are beginning to take control of the Blanchard Flood Mitigation Project, the agricultural community wanted to make it clear that they are against the proposed diversion channel, regardless of who is in charge.

At a recent Hancock County Commissioners meeting, a dozen area farmers were on hand to question the county's plan on building a 9.4 mile long channel to divert flood waters from Eagle Creek to an area west of Findlay.

At a meeting on Thursday, a group delivered a petition with 1000 signatures, asking the commissioners to not approve the project.

When the channel was first proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers, the Hancock County Farm Bureau officially opposed the plan.

According to Farm Bureau president Gary Wilson, they still oppose it now that the project is being taken over by the city and county.

Wilson is quoted in the Findlay Courier, WTOL’s media partner:

"We've been saying all along that $60 million is too low of an estimate. There are just too many obstacles in its path, We've been opposed to this plan since the very beginning, and that hasn't changed. Nothing has changed for us."

The county is looking into using the dirt removed from the diversion channel as fill for an upcoming ODOT I-75 construction project.

