Toledo's own one step closer to lightweight title shot

Robert Easter Jr. from Toledo fought on National TV Friday night, with his sixteen wins and zero loses.
Easter took on former champion Algenis Mendez in a 10 round fight, in hopes of landing a lightweight title fight for later this spring.
In the fifth round, Easter knocked out Mendez with devastating blow to the jaw, giving him a win after the 10 second call.
When asked how he felt after the fight, Easter gave a shout to Toledo.
" Toledo, OH are y'all in the building?" said Easter.
When the crowd cheered, Easter said: "You heard them, there's your answer."
Easter now has a 17-0 record, with 14 knockouts.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.