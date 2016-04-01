Toledo's own one step closer to lightweight title shot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo's own one step closer to lightweight title shot

Robert Easter Jr. from Toledo fought on National TV Friday night, with his sixteen wins and zero loses. 

Easter took on former champion Algenis Mendez in a 10 round fight, in hopes of landing a lightweight title fight for later this spring. 

In the fifth round, Easter knocked out Mendez with devastating blow to the jaw, giving him a win after the 10 second call. 

When asked how he felt after the fight, Easter gave a shout to Toledo.

" Toledo, OH are y'all in the building?" said Easter. 

When the crowd cheered, Easter said: "You heard them, there's your answer."

Easter now has a 17-0 record, with 14 knockouts.

