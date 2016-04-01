Disability rights groups sue Ohio over community based services

Disability rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio over what they call an "illegal system" that forces people with disabilities to live in institutions when they want to live in the community.

"By setting up a system that provides services and supports, but only if you are in an institutional setting, and not offering that same level of service and support in a community-based option, with integrated services and supports, that's the illegal service system that people are trapped in," said Kerstin Sjoberg-Witt with Disability Rights Ohio.

Disability Rights Ohio, the Center for Public Representation, and the Ability Center of Greater Toledo filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio on Thursday.

Katie Hunt Thomas, with the Ability Center of Greater Toledo, says the American Disabilities Act and the Supreme Court ruling Olmstead vs. L.C. requires states to provide community-based services.

"Ohio just has not shifted its system to focus on community settings other than institutional settings," said Hunt Thomas.

She says thousands of people live in institutions, but want to live in the community.

"The average waiting list to receive services in the community, if someone chooses to do so, is 13 years," said Hunt Thomas.

Community services include such things as a nurse, cook or someone to provide transportation.

Hunt Thomas says this affects people here in the Toledo area, and that success in the lawsuit would change lives.

"Then people with developmental disabilities and their families in the Toledo-area would have more options in terms of whether or not they would like to receive community-based services," said Hunt Thomas.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities responded Monday with this statement:

"Over the last few years, Ohio has made more progress than ever before to strengthen Ohio’s community-based system and to honor the choices of developmentally disabled citizens, parents and guardians wanting to move out of institutional settings and into their home communities. It’s nothing new for Disability Rights Ohio to initiate a lawsuit and the state remains committed to be a good partner and leader in ensuring necessary reforms are completed. Disability Rights Ohio needs to decide if there mission is best advanced though a constructive partnership with the state or continued litigation, which only stalls our progress by draining resources on court battles." - From Zachary Haughawout - Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

