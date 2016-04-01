Disability rights groups sue Ohio over community based services - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Disability rights groups sue Ohio over community based services

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(WTOL) -

Disability rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio over what they call an "illegal system" that forces people with disabilities to live in institutions when they want to live in the community. 

"By setting up a system that provides services and supports, but only if you are in an institutional setting, and not offering that same level of service and support in a community-based option, with integrated services and supports, that's the illegal service system that people are trapped in," said Kerstin Sjoberg-Witt with Disability Rights Ohio. 

Disability Rights Ohio, the Center for Public Representation, and the Ability Center of Greater Toledo filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio on Thursday.

Katie Hunt Thomas, with the Ability Center of Greater Toledo, says the American Disabilities Act and the Supreme Court ruling Olmstead vs. L.C. requires states to provide community-based services. 

"Ohio just has not shifted its system to focus on community settings other than institutional settings," said Hunt Thomas. 

She says thousands of people live in institutions, but want to live in the community. 

"The average waiting list to receive services in the community, if someone chooses to do so, is 13 years," said Hunt Thomas. 

Community services include such things as a nurse, cook or someone to provide transportation.

Hunt Thomas says this affects people here in the Toledo area, and that success in the lawsuit would change lives. 

"Then people with developmental disabilities and their families in the Toledo-area would have more options in terms of whether or not they would like to receive community-based services," said Hunt Thomas. 

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities responded Monday with this statement: 

"Over the last few years, Ohio has made more progress than ever before to strengthen Ohio’s community-based system and to honor the choices of developmentally disabled citizens, parents and guardians wanting to move out of institutional settings and into their home communities. It’s nothing new for Disability Rights Ohio to initiate a lawsuit and the state remains committed to be a good partner and leader in ensuring necessary reforms are completed. Disability Rights Ohio needs to decide if there mission is best advanced though a constructive partnership with the state or continued litigation, which only stalls our progress by draining resources on court battles." - From Zachary Haughawout - Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly