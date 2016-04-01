Former colleagues hit hard by death of Virginia state trooper - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former colleagues hit hard by death of Virginia state trooper

The Virginia state trooper who lost his life in a deadly confrontation at a Greyhound bus terminal Thursday began his public service career not too far from Toledo.

Chad Dermyer, 37, started as a police officer for the Jackson, Michigan Police Department, where he worked for three years. For his former colleagues the news of his death hit close to home. 

“When I think of Chad the first thing I actually think about is he was an officer that any agency would want working for them,” said Deputy Chief Elmer Hitt. “Anytime you hear it, it's hard, but again, when it's one of your own, that you knew, worked for you, worked at your place, it probably hurts more.”

Hitt says Dermyer was respected by many and will be greatly missed.

“Both on and off duty he lived a life that you would hope for as a law enforcement officer,” said Hitt.

Dermyer worked at the Jackson Police Department from 2008 to 2011. He leaves behind a wife and two children.  

